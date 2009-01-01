Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 02-05 gtx 155 ECU #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location Chicago Age 36 Posts 3 WTB 02-05 gtx 155 ECU Looking for a working ecu from a 2002 - 2005 gtx 4tec 155.

part #s 420664133, 420664132, 420664131, 420664130.

Would rather have the 133 or 131





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!' Age 42 Posts 11,152 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB 02-05 gtx 155 ECU Got 133s in stock. 6127439311 Www.westsidepowersports.com



Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk

Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules