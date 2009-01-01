 WTB 02-05 gtx 155 ECU
  Yesterday, 10:14 PM
    Mikevin
    WTB 02-05 gtx 155 ECU

    Looking for a working ecu from a 2002 - 2005 gtx 4tec 155.
    part #s 420664133, 420664132, 420664131, 420664130.
    Would rather have the 133 or 131


  Today, 12:16 AM
    Minnetonka4me
    Re: WTB 02-05 gtx 155 ECU

    Got 133s in stock. 6127439311 Www.westsidepowersports.com

