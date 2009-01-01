Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New SPX owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Green Bay, WI Age 31 Posts 7 New SPX owner Hi all, I picked up this 1993 SPX today. Pretty pumped as Ive been looking for a square style SP for awhile now. Paid $400 which I think is fair. Gave it a quick look over and bought it. Seller says it needs a starter solenoid. It clicks once and doesnt turn over the motor. (Brand new battery fully charged). Im not entirely convinced thats what it needs but thats why Im here.



I also noticed when I got home that it only has a single carb. That bummed me out. Does anybody know if there is a way of finding out what year a motor is? Im curious if the whole thing was swapped at some point. Thank you.

FA5D2C3E-49FF-4C3A-9F20-0559DE031FC9.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules