PWCToday Newbie
New SPX owner
Hi all, I picked up this 1993 SPX today. Pretty pumped as Ive been looking for a square style SP for awhile now. Paid $400 which I think is fair. Gave it a quick look over and bought it. Seller says it needs a starter solenoid. It clicks once and doesnt turn over the motor. (Brand new battery fully charged). Im not entirely convinced thats what it needs but thats why Im here.
I also noticed when I got home that it only has a single carb. That bummed me out. Does anybody know if there is a way of finding out what year a motor is? Im curious if the whole thing was swapped at some point. Thank you.
