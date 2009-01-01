|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1993 Seadoo SPX no start
Hi all, when I hit the ignition switch the starter solenoid only clicks once and doesnt turn the motor over. Seller says it needs a solenoid but Im not entirely convinced. Wonder if the starter is tight. Brand new battery fully charged.
does anybody have experience with these? Thank you.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 1993 Seadoo SPX no start
Have you tried to jump the solenoid? If it starts then your solenoid is probably bad. Also make sure the battery poles' screws are tight. I was towed home this summer because "it can't be that, I just changed the battery!"
'95 SPX
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 1993 Seadoo SPX no start
Thanks for the response. I jumped red to red with a screwdriver. With the lanyard in it does nothing. With the lanyard out it sparks a bunch.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules