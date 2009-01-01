Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1993 Seadoo SPX no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Green Bay, WI Age 31 Posts 7 1993 Seadoo SPX no start Hi all, when I hit the ignition switch the starter solenoid only clicks once and doesnt turn the motor over. Seller says it needs a solenoid but Im not entirely convinced. Wonder if the starter is tight. Brand new battery fully charged.



Have you tried to jump the solenoid? If it starts then your solenoid is probably bad. Also make sure the battery poles' screws are tight. I was towed home this summer because "it can't be that, I just changed the battery!" '95 SPX '95 SPX #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Green Bay, WI Age 31 Posts 7 Re: 1993 Seadoo SPX no start Thanks for the response. I jumped red to red with a screwdriver. With the lanyard in it does nothing. With the lanyard out it sparks a bunch.

