 1993 Seadoo SPX no start
  Yesterday, 08:48 PM
    1993 Seadoo SPX no start

    Hi all, when I hit the ignition switch the starter solenoid only clicks once and doesnt turn the motor over. Seller says it needs a solenoid but Im not entirely convinced. Wonder if the starter is tight. Brand new battery fully charged.

    does anybody have experience with these? Thank you.
  Yesterday, 08:57 PM
    Re: 1993 Seadoo SPX no start

    Have you tried to jump the solenoid? If it starts then your solenoid is probably bad. Also make sure the battery poles' screws are tight. I was towed home this summer because "it can't be that, I just changed the battery!"
    '95 SPX
  Yesterday, 09:57 PM
    laplantebd
    Re: 1993 Seadoo SPX no start

    Thanks for the response. I jumped red to red with a screwdriver. With the lanyard in it does nothing. With the lanyard out it sparks a bunch.
