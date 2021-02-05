Rooster shooter mounted on Kawasaki 650 exit and turn nozzle , this came off of a TS. These are ultra rare , I have only seen one in person and have only seen a couple come up for sale over the years. Asking $200 shipped in the continental US. I have included the lever that came with it and the cable ferrules that fit the rooster shooter and the lever, It used aa standard bike cable, the parts on the rooster shooter have been safety wired together so they will arrive safely.
