Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Burned up Polaris Skiis in Pleasanton, CA - new home needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location California Posts 35 Burned up Polaris Skiis in Pleasanton, CA - new home needed I have two Polaris PWCs (2002 and 2003, TXi and MX140 respectively) that are parked outside at a storage facility in Pleasanton, CA. Unfortunately, just got the word that the RV parked next to them burned up, damaging the skiis pretty badly. The trailer though doesnt look too bad, definitely would need a tire, maybe more, not sure. Its a 2000 dual trailer, Shorelander.



I'm working with the insurance people right now, trying to get things worked out with them.



Unfortunately, I dont currently live in the area. I may be dumping these to someone that is interested in taking them. Have to work things out with the insurance first, but then ideally be out of there before the 14th. Thats when my next payment is due for the rental.



Message me if that something you are interested in. I have the titles and would transfer them once the skiis and trailer are taking away. Key element here is that it all has to be taken, nothing left behind. If you decide to dispose of a ski(s) afterward, that would be your responsibility to do it properly. The skiis were running before the fire, possible that there are many good parts that could be salvaged.



IMG_2246 (1).JPG

