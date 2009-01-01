 2007 Kawasaki sxr 800 crankcase chatter marks
    2007 Kawasaki sxr 800 crankcase chatter marks

    Hello,
    I purchased this ski brand new back in 2007. The ski engine has always ran fine. Due to the age/hours i decided this winter to due the 1st bore, install new Pro X pistons, rings, bearings (82.25) and a new oem complete crankshaft. During the engine teardown i noticed wear marks on the center piece of the existing crankshaft and inside of the upper and lower crankcase.
    My question is... the marks on the crankcase are not deep grooves or sharp so i dont know if i should bother sanding the marks or should buy a new oem crankcase set ?.crankshaft.jpgupper.jpg
    Its normal. Pre 1995 cranks didnt have plastic insert rings on their bearings and would tend to gall the whole case. If your new crank has plain surface bearings, make everything squeeky clean and rub some red loctite on the bearing surfaces just before assembly.
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

