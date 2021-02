Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sx 650 no spark ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Jackson ga Age 26 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Sx 650 no spark ? So my ski does this probably twice a season and I always change both coils the regulator rectifier and start stop relay and normally I get spark again unfortunately thatís not the case this time I have two CDIs Iíve tried starting it with both but still no spark any ideas? I rewire it every time I have this problem as well but this time itís not doing the the trick could I be getting bad parts or is there something that could be causing this Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

