 ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor
  Today, 11:28 AM #1
    Jstafford53
    Jstafford53 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Brentwood ca
    Posts
    113

    ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor

    As title says, looking for a am cast Yamaha cylinder or complete engine. Preferably with the old school rave valves. But will consider all options.
  Today, 11:58 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,439

    Re: ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor

    Like an R&D seven transfer PV or non PV cylinder , or Abel billet cylinder ?
