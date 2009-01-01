|
ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor
As title says, looking for a am cast Yamaha cylinder or complete engine. Preferably with the old school rave valves. But will consider all options.
-
Like an R&D seven transfer PV or non PV cylinder , or Abel billet cylinder ?
