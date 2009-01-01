Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Brentwood ca Posts 113 ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor As title says, looking for a am cast Yamaha cylinder or complete engine. Preferably with the old school rave valves. But will consider all options. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,439 Re: ISO: looking for a aftermarket cast motor Like an R&D seven transfer PV or non PV cylinder , or Abel billet cylinder ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

