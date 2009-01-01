|
HELP 650sx 38mm Kehin Fuel Dripping From Venturi...
I know this topic/question has probably come up before so I apologize for that but I can't find the answer anywhere.
Starting off, I bought this carb about a year and a half ago to upgrade from the 28 cause I didn't want to rebuild the one I had (I hate carbs) and from doing a little research the 38 is way better than the 28. Yes I know its no Mikuni but it was cheap. I slapped it on and the ski ran probably the best it's ran since I've owned it. I lived on the coast at the time so salt water/air was a big factor and I always flushed the system out after riding but corrosion is a cruel mistress. Now, a year and a half later, I cranked the ski up with no issues and took it to the lake for just a quick rip to make sure everything was working properly and after about 3-5 minutes of riding when I would punch the throttle to full it would bog pretty hard until I let off but it would stay running. I limped it back to shore to check if it was over heating and it was not, I took it out again and again it started to bog after lets say 2 minutes. At first I thought it could be an exhaust leak which could still be an issue but then I noticed fuel leaking out of the venturi at idle. I'm not sure if it's supposed to do that but I haven't seen it before. I guess it's also worth noting it only bogged when the engine was under load, when the ski was on the trailer with just a hose it had no problem revving up.
So far I've taken half the carb apart cleaned and replaced a few things (check valve and rubber gaskets) since my rebuild kit hasn't come in yet and still no change, fuel steadily drips out of the venturi at idle. I haven't taken the head off yet to check and see if it's a bad head gasket mainly since compression is alright (130 in both cylinders) so I'm hoping that's not an issue but I really don't know where to go from here.
If anybody has any input it would be greatly appreciated, I just wanna ride and the warm weather is almost here.
Re: HELP 650sx 38mm Kehin Fuel Dripping From Venturi...
Needle valve replacement , or , get a 44 SBN and get that feel good feeling like when you put on the 38 Keihin , way better set up , more reliable too
Re: HELP 650sx 38mm Kehin Fuel Dripping From Venturi...
When I get the rebuild kit in I'll definitely replace the needle valve, I only had an old rebuild kit that looked half used so I didn't replace everything.
I hear you on the 44 sbn I just don't want to shell out the money (yet) for a ski that has little potential in the first place. And correct me if I'm wrong but I would need a bigger intake manifold to run that carb to it's full potential as well? Right now I just have a stock intake manifold.
