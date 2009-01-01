Thread: 1993 Sea Doo XP

 1993 Sea Doo XP
    This ski has been in storage since 1997. All stock and original, and in perfect condition. Has not been registered since 96, and i do not have the pink slip. It is not stolen. This was my aunts ski. She passed away 3 years ago. I put a new battery in it and cleaned the carbs and the ski fired right up. It runs perfect. The head has never even been pulled off, so the stock original pistons and rings are still inside with great compression. 165 pounds per cylinder. The hull has no stress cracks anywhere and the original mats are still in great shape. This ski was riding by a female and has less than 40 hours on it. If your looking for a ski that is basically still like new this is the one. My asking price is $ 1,300 hundred. Please don't low ball any offers. 714 724-4080 Johnny.
