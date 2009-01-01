Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Seadoo GTX Won't shut off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location OR Age 51 Posts 2 1992 Seadoo GTX Won't shut off Hello. Purchased. a 1992 GTX and it would not shut off. Previous owner said he tested everything and thought it needed a new CDI. The one that was in there looked after market and I suspect it had been replaced. I ordered another one that is after market and looks identical. Still same problem. There are 2 fuses on it and when I look at Clymer shop manual the 1992 has 2 relays. I can't find a CDI with relays (perhaps upgraded?). I suspect there are whites crossed but cannot figure out what. I took to a marine shop and the mechanic spent an hour on it (a friend so free) and said it looked right but we did not have a good wiring diagram to reference. I called a local guy who deals in used Seadoo parts and thinks its the lanyard kill switch. I am not buying though. It will not turn over when the lanyard is off. Thoughts? I am not really good at wiring and it's even more difficult without a point of reference. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SpitAndDirt Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

