1992 Seadoo GTX Won't shut off
Hello. Purchased. a 1992 GTX and it would not shut off. Previous owner said he tested everything and thought it needed a new CDI. The one that was in there looked after market and I suspect it had been replaced. I ordered another one that is after market and looks identical. Still same problem. There are 2 fuses on it and when I look at Clymer shop manual the 1992 has 2 relays. I can't find a CDI with relays (perhaps upgraded?). I suspect there are whites crossed but cannot figure out what. I took to a marine shop and the mechanic spent an hour on it (a friend so free) and said it looked right but we did not have a good wiring diagram to reference. I called a local guy who deals in used Seadoo parts and thinks its the lanyard kill switch. I am not buying though. It will not turn over when the lanyard is off. Thoughts? I am not really good at wiring and it's even more difficult without a point of reference.
