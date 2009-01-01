 Need Help With New JetSki
  Today, 11:44 AM
    Owenray99
    Owenray99 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    21
    Posts
    2

    Cool Need Help With New JetSki

    Hello Everyone,

    I am new to the Jet Ski community. I have recently bought a 2004 Yamaha XLT 1200. I bought it from a friend. It was having issues last season running slow. He took it apart and ordered a new top end kit for it for $500. He ended up not putting it in and sold it to me. I got a good deal, but I do not plan on doing the work myself.

    My main question is, will it be worth it to rebuild the entire top end, and will it last. Some people have told me that it is not worth it, and to just replace the whole motor. Keep in mind that i got a very good deal on this thing and it is pretty clean.

    Any advice?

    Thanks
  Today, 11:52 AM
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Area 51
    Posts
    191

    Re: Need Help With New JetSki

    How much money do you want to put into it because a new engine from SBT is going to be at least $1500. I would take it to a professional shop and have them look at what the damage is. Is it still in pieces and you have the rebuild kit?

    Any other recommendations?
  Today, 12:05 PM
    Owenray99
    Owenray99 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    21
    Posts
    2

    Re: Need Help With New JetSki

    I worked at a marina for 5 years, and trust them to look it over for me, so i will most likely take it there. And yes the top end is torn apart, and I have the entire kit to rebuild it.

    Thanks!
  Today, 12:19 PM
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Area 51
    Posts
    191

    Re: Need Help With New JetSki

    Then yes I would rebuild it. While rebuilding it you might as well check the rest of the engine. (Cylinder walls, pistons, piston rings, etc.)
