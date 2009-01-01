Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Need Help With New JetSki #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Illinois Age 21 Posts 2 Need Help With New JetSki Hello Everyone,



I am new to the Jet Ski community. I have recently bought a 2004 Yamaha XLT 1200. I bought it from a friend. It was having issues last season running slow. He took it apart and ordered a new top end kit for it for $500. He ended up not putting it in and sold it to me. I got a good deal, but I do not plan on doing the work myself.



My main question is, will it be worth it to rebuild the entire top end, and will it last. Some people have told me that it is not worth it, and to just replace the whole motor. Keep in mind that i got a very good deal on this thing and it is pretty clean.



Any advice?



How much money do you want to put into it because a new engine from SBT is going to be at least $1500. I would take it to a professional shop and have them look at what the damage is. Is it still in pieces and you have the rebuild kit?

Any other recommendations?



I worked at a marina for 5 years, and trust them to look it over for me, so i will most likely take it there. And yes the top end is torn apart, and I have the entire kit to rebuild it.

Thanks!



Then yes I would rebuild it. While rebuilding it you might as well check the rest of the engine. (Cylinder walls, pistons, piston rings, etc.)

