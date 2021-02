Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Impeller FX 2013 HO #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2011 Location Malta Age 40 Posts 28 Impeller FX 2013 HO Hi,



Anyone has a good condition (or new) Impeller for my Yamaha FB1800M (2013 FX HO 1.8L)



OEM Part number: 6BH-R1321-01-00.



I have just machined a Teflon wear ring instead of the SS one, but I need to change also the impeller.









Regards



Mike Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules