I bought a 2006 Honda Aquatrax that was parked for several years. It only has 32 hours when I bought it.

It runs smooth for a while, and then it's begins to fail.

I replace oil and spark plugs with 4 brand new IMR9D-9H, but it keeps failing.

I jumped dianostic terminal ( green and brown cables ) and press SET + MODE for 5 seconds and it starts beeping.

The Service manual I've download says somethuing about long beeps and short beeps, but it makes only short beeps, folowed by a long pause.

This are the codes it beeps:



3 4 4 5 11 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 8 ---

3 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 4 5 5 11 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 8 ---

3 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 5 5 5 11 13 7 ---

4 4 5 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 4 5 5 11 13 7 ---

3 4 4 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 7 ---

3 4 5 5 11 13 7 ---

3 4 4 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 8 ---

3 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 4 4 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 8 ---

3 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 4 5 5 11 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 8 ---

3 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 5 5 5 11 12 7 ---

4 4 5 5 12 12 8 ---

4 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 5 5 5 11 13 7 ---

3 4 5 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 4 5 5 11 13 7 ---

3 4 4 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 7 ---

3 4 5 6 11 12 7 ---

3 4 4 5 12 12 7 ---

4 4 5 6 12 12 8 ---



The "---" is a long pause...

I see a pattern, the 1 2 3 and 4 beeps are numbers below 6, then 11/12/13 twho times, and then a closing 7/8...



