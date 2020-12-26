Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location OH Age 39 Posts 8 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build Well about a couple months ago i really wanted to do a build, got on facebook marketplace and bam! found a 1996 Yamaha Waveventure 1100 for $300 that i could rebuild, and at the same time found a 1993 Waveblaster up in Michigan that was empty for $600. This past weekend i drove to Toledo and got the Waveblaster! I cant believe i have this hull, they are so hard to find not already built. Of course it needs some work but im on my way. I need to start tearing it down and doing some glass work and sanding.

20210110_174623.jpg20201226_190730.jpg20210130_143007.jpg20210130_142817.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 28 Posts 124 Re: 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build Damn That's gonna be a pig of a ski! A fast pig that is.

Damn I am so jealous of how you guys up in the us have so much used skis to play with! Here in 15 years of being into jetskis I've seen 2 X2s, 1 300SX, 1 650SX and 1WB... That's it -.-



01 yamaha XL700 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location OH Age 39 Posts 8 Re: 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build Originally Posted by ROTZINGER Originally Posted by Damn That's gonna be a pig of a ski! A fast pig that is.

Good luck on the build!



