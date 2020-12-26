 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 09:47 AM #1
    AndyScarth
    AndyScarth is online now
    PWCToday Newbie AndyScarth's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    OH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    8

    1993 Waveblaster 1 Build

    Well about a couple months ago i really wanted to do a build, got on facebook marketplace and bam! found a 1996 Yamaha Waveventure 1100 for $300 that i could rebuild, and at the same time found a 1993 Waveblaster up in Michigan that was empty for $600. This past weekend i drove to Toledo and got the Waveblaster! I cant believe i have this hull, they are so hard to find not already built. Of course it needs some work but im on my way. I need to start tearing it down and doing some glass work and sanding.
    20210110_174623.jpg20201226_190730.jpg20210130_143007.jpg20210130_142817.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:31 AM #2
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is online now
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    124

    Re: 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build

    Damn That's gonna be a pig of a ski! A fast pig that is.
    Damn I am so jealous of how you guys up in the us have so much used skis to play with! Here in 15 years of being into jetskis I've seen 2 X2s, 1 300SX, 1 650SX and 1WB... That's it -.-

    Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk
    87 kawasaki X2 with all the westcoast bolt on goodies
    88 Kawasaki 650SX
    01 yamaha XL700
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:53 AM #3
    AndyScarth
    AndyScarth is online now
    PWCToday Newbie AndyScarth's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2020
    Location
    OH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build

    Quote Originally Posted by ROTZINGER View Post
    Damn That's gonna be a pig of a ski! A fast pig that is.
    Damn I am so jealous of how you guys up in the us have so much used skis to play with! Here in 15 years of being into jetskis I've seen 2 X2s, 1 300SX, 1 650SX and 1WB... That's it -.-

    Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk
    I think the real lucky people are down in Australia, they seem to have the most Waveblasters in the world! I was actually lucky to find this ski, there really are not many around.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:32 PM #4
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is online now
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    28
    Posts
    124

    Re: 1993 Waveblaster 1 Build

    Quote Originally Posted by AndyScarth View Post
    I think the real lucky people are down in Australia, they seem to have the most Waveblasters in the world! I was actually lucky to find this ski, there really are not many around.
    Does damn aussies! With there rickters and krashes and wave blasters! JAjAja
    Good luck on the build!

    Enviado desde mi SM-G935F mediante Tapatalk
    87 kawasaki X2 with all the westcoast bolt on goodies
    88 Kawasaki 650SX
    01 yamaha XL700
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 