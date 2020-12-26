Well about a couple months ago i really wanted to do a build, got on facebook marketplace and bam! found a 1996 Yamaha Waveventure 1100 for $300 that i could rebuild, and at the same time found a 1993 Waveblaster up in Michigan that was empty for $600. This past weekend i drove to Toledo and got the Waveblaster! I cant believe i have this hull, they are so hard to find not already built. Of course it needs some work but im on my way. I need to start tearing it down and doing some glass work and sanding.
20210110_174623.jpg20201226_190730.jpg20210130_143007.jpg20210130_142817.jpg