Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 750sx Flatdeck #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location maui of the north Posts 11 1992 Kawasaki 750sx Flatdeck picked up a basket case 750sx with a damaged hull.. figured since it needed fiberglass work, I might as do somethin' custom & deck it out.

750deck-1.JPG750deck-2.JPG750deck-3.JPG

I've always wondered how much structural integrity do you loose by flatdecking any ski? I mean you have to loose some, its a fact but has any of you guys snapped a hull in half in the surf?



