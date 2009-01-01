Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 Honda Aquatrax Turns Over but won't start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location Michigan Age 62 Posts 1 2002 Honda Aquatrax Turns Over but won't start. I have two 2002 Honda Aquatrax Jet Skis (Non-Turbo). Had one of the ski's out and it died and wouldn't start for about 30 seconds. It started but about 1/2 hour later it died again and would not start. It would turn over but not start. When I got it to land I took a look inside and when I put the lanyard the jet ski will turn over but not start. All I heard when I put the lanyard in is a humming noise coming from the main relay area. I do not hear the fuel pump. I took a plug out and it appeared that there was no spark. Any ideas? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2005 Location Page, Az Age 64 Posts 318 Re: 2002 Honda Aquatrax Turns Over but won't start. change the main relay. It sounds to me like it failed Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

