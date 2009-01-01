|
|
-
2002 Honda Aquatrax Turns Over but won't start.
I have two 2002 Honda Aquatrax Jet Skis (Non-Turbo). Had one of the ski's out and it died and wouldn't start for about 30 seconds. It started but about 1/2 hour later it died again and would not start. It would turn over but not start. When I got it to land I took a look inside and when I put the lanyard the jet ski will turn over but not start. All I heard when I put the lanyard in is a humming noise coming from the main relay area. I do not hear the fuel pump. I took a plug out and it appeared that there was no spark. Any ideas?
-
Re: 2002 Honda Aquatrax Turns Over but won't start.
change the main relay. It sounds to me like it failed
