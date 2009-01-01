 New member
Thread: New member

  Today, 07:10 AM #1
    Mikevin
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Chicago
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1

    New member

    Hello everyone, Im mike and so happy to be part of the family


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:12 AM #2
    sorejo
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    187

    Re: New member

    Hello Mike

    Welcome to the site. Can you tell us a little more about yourself? Why did you join the site? What skis do you ride?
    1986 Kawasaki JS550
