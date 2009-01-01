 Need help identifying engine on js440/550
  Today, 05:21 PM
    swampy
    swampy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aus
    Posts
    1

    Need help identifying engine on js440/550

    Hi all,
    I did have this listed on another forum but didnt get any replies.

    I need help identifying the year of this engine. It was purchased about 10 years ago and I'm pretty sure it was a bitser at the time (an amalgamation of parts from many different bodies).
    The HIN plate has been cracked and half missing so I can't use it to get the engine type/year.
    The plate on the flywheel is totally useless. The other engraved numbers on the flywheel cover, see attached. That's probably the closest thing I can find.
    From what I can tell its T1F93 272155.

    Would this be a 93? potentially making it a reed engine or SX?

    Cheers in advance.
