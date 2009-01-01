Hi all, I did have this listed on another forum but didnt get any replies.
I need help identifying the year of this engine. It was purchased about 10 years ago and I'm pretty sure it was a bitser at the time (an amalgamation of parts from many different bodies). The HIN plate has been cracked and half missing so I can't use it to get the engine type/year. The plate on the flywheel is totally useless. The other engraved numbers on the flywheel cover, see attached. That's probably the closest thing I can find. From what I can tell its T1F93 272155.
Would this be a 93? potentially making it a reed engine or SX?