Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help identifying engine on js440/550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location Aus Posts 1 Need help identifying engine on js440/550 Hi all,

I did have this listed on another forum but didnt get any replies.



I need help identifying the year of this engine. It was purchased about 10 years ago and I'm pretty sure it was a bitser at the time (an amalgamation of parts from many different bodies).

The HIN plate has been cracked and half missing so I can't use it to get the engine type/year.

The plate on the flywheel is totally useless. The other engraved numbers on the flywheel cover, see attached. That's probably the closest thing I can find.

From what I can tell its T1F93 272155.



Would this be a 93? potentially making it a reed engine or SX?



Cheers in advance.

Attached Images 123.jpg (68.0 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules