Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 superjet SJ650 Piston and Cylinders Bore Specs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location Houston, TX Age 26 Posts 1 1991 superjet SJ650 Piston and Cylinders Bore Specs Hi All,



Does anyone have a shop manual or service manual that covers 90-91 SJ 650? I know there is a SJ700 service manual PDF floating around, which is very similar to SJ650. I have that, but I need the specifications for SJ 650, namely the cylinder bore specs and piston specs. Anyone who has the manual in paper, can you please share that page with me? Greatly Appreciate it!





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules