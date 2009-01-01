Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX-15F Dies At Idle/When Throttle Lets Off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location FL Posts 8 STX-15F Dies At Idle/When Throttle Lets Off Hi guys, hoping anyone would be willing to help me on this!



I have a 2011 STX-15F. Recently I noticed it was pulsing a bit at idle on the hose. Thinking it might be bad plugs, I did an oil/filter change and swapped the plugs. Took it out, and it ran fine at first. A few times when I would ride at ¾-full throttle and let off the throttle quickly, it would occasionally shut off, but not always. It would re-start no problem, but after about 20-30 more mins of riding between ⅔ and full throttle I noticed that it wouldn't even stay running at idle unless I gave it a little bit of throttle. Brought it back to the ramp, and when I went to start it after getting my trailer and dropping it in, it was fine idling back to the trailer (it was able to sit and cool off for a few mins). It was also fine running on the hose to flush it back at home. I did also notice that there was a bit of light smoke in the engine compartment when I got back to the ramp. I had recently coated the entire interior with a light spray of Seafoam Deep Creep, so I thought this might be from the spray burning off the hot motor, but I'm not sure if it could potentially be a small exhaust leak. The machine does have a smooth acceleration with no hesitation all the way up to full throttle, and it still rips pretty good for a 10 year old ski!



So far my research is pointing me towards the ISC stepper motor, possibly a valve adjustment (it's at 225ish hours), or even a small exhaust leak. I've looked over the exhaust and didn't see anything obvious, and there's no water in the hull, but again, not totally sure. Do you guys think I'm on the right track? Any particular thing I could zone in on first?



