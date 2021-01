Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Novi 48 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2011 Location Waconia, MN Age 46 Posts 111 Blog Entries 1 Novi 48 I am selling a used Novi single carb that is in good shape.

165m

150p

30 return jet



$400 plus pp fees and shipping fees.



PXL_20201101_231502241.jpgPXL_20201101_231526806.jpgPXL_20201101_231509924.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules