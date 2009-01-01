|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
polaris domestic oil pump drive nut
Who's got the plastic drive nut that slips over the flywheel nut. I need one dropped in the mail in a small padded envelope ASAP. Thanks.
The one I need is for a FICHT 1200 but all the domestics might be the same.
Last edited by Myself; Today at 03:09 PM.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules