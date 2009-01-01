Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RXT-255 2010 Cluster goes off and limp mode #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Australia Age 44 Posts 1 RXT-255 2010 Cluster goes off and limp mode Hi, im having a few issues where i take the ski out then the display cluster loses the speed, revs, fuel etc and the engine loses all power then if i let idle stalls.

If i give a bit of juice if flicks back and the revs go back to normal but then cuts out again.

Any idea what this could be?

Is the ECU part of the display cluster too? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules