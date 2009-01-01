|
RXT-255 2010 Cluster goes off and limp mode
Hi, im having a few issues where i take the ski out then the display cluster loses the speed, revs, fuel etc and the engine loses all power then if i let idle stalls.
If i give a bit of juice if flicks back and the revs go back to normal but then cuts out again.
Any idea what this could be?
Is the ECU part of the display cluster too?
