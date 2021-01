Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Pre made front fill help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Seattle Age 28 Posts 35 Pre made front fill help When installing the pre made front fills, how is this thing supposed to contour to the body shape when itís so stiff? I heard people ratchet strap them down with panel board adhesive but are there some build threads you guys can point me in the right direction to? Or give some detailed pointers Attached Images 4A411C55-9EC8-4617-8B0E-5C0CFB37CFC9.jpeg (2.17 MB, 11 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 34 Posts 99 Re: Pre made front fill help ive never done 1... but id say if its too stiff use a heat gun, but only until its able to pushed into place with a bonding agent/resin or epoxy #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2020 Location Reno, NV Age 20 Posts 127 Re: Pre made front fill help I agree^

Adhesive then heat then clamp at bond line? 83 550/750 - westcoast head, westcoast pipe, timing advance, sbn 44, tau ceti arrestor, 18* skat, bored and blueprinted pump

91 X2 650

86 X2 750

90 550/650

