Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550js parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 36 Posts 107 550js parts Located in Canada. All prices in usd. Shipping/ PayPal fees extra.



440 stock head $25

550 start/stop switch $60

550 pump stator 15.5 impeller both mint $150

550 pump stator skat 6 impeller (impeller is mint, veins have seen some rocks) $110

550 ebox (clean but not tested) $100

550 Brain box (missing parts but there’s two) $45

Pjs complete pipe (piston port) $225











