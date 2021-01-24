Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx need suggestions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 44 Posts 77 650sx need suggestions Ive got my motor literally en route to Newmiller Machine Shop. Who I will say has been amazing to work with so far. He has taken the time to answer all my correspondence in a very timely manner.



Ski is stripped to the bone and Im currently working on sanding the body to prep for painting. Theres so much good info on here but I have trouble finding it sometimes or my situation may be slightly different. I get wore out trying to find things and just give up.



I need suggestions on how to fill in/patch some of the spots on the bottom of hull.

I also want to do some modifications to the sides on back of the tray. Kinda sorta a flat deck the back half of tray. Not sure how crazy I wanna get with it yet, I guess depends on how much the stuff cost.

What kind of clothe, resins, tools are need for those sorts of modifications? Thanks everyone.

Another question how deep do you need to sand/how do you know when youre deep enough?









