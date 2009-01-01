 looking for comparisons on the yamaha ex models and vx
    looking for comparisons on the yamaha ex models and vx

    2021
    The ex limited over the ex delux. the only difference Im seeing is pull up cleats. for 1000$ extra, I must be missing something.
    just read a review that the exr is 51-52 mph and the standard motors run 50 mph. again is this right with the ho motor and light weight nano hull.
    Can you flash the standard tr-1 motor.

    The ex sport gets mechanical reverse , mirrors and a boarding step for the extra 1400$ cnd from what I can see.
