looking for comparisons on the yamaha ex models and vx 2021

The ex limited over the ex delux. the only difference Im seeing is pull up cleats. for 1000$ extra, I must be missing something.

just read a review that the exr is 51-52 mph and the standard motors run 50 mph. again is this right with the ho motor and light weight nano hull.

Can you flash the standard tr-1 motor.



The ex sport gets mechanical reverse , mirrors and a boarding step for the extra 1400$ cnd from what I can see.

