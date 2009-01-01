|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
looking for comparisons on the yamaha ex models and vx
2021
The ex limited over the ex delux. the only difference Im seeing is pull up cleats. for 1000$ extra, I must be missing something.
just read a review that the exr is 51-52 mph and the standard motors run 50 mph. again is this right with the ho motor and light weight nano hull.
Can you flash the standard tr-1 motor.
The ex sport gets mechanical reverse , mirrors and a boarding step for the extra 1400$ cnd from what I can see.
Last edited by feartheride; Today at 02:27 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules