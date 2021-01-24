 1981 js440/750 conversion
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:01 PM #1
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Eastern SD
    Age
    45
    Posts
    152

    1981 js440/750 conversion

    The pics are after i painted it. I will update the pics. I spared no expense with this build. 750 big pin. Low hours on complete rebuild. Pjs 3 piece exhaust. Westcoast waterbox. Ads high compression head. Zero degree bars. Pro watercraft front sponsons and fish rear sponsons. Scat 20 impeller 550 pump. To many mods to list. Ive had this ski for around 12 years. Built it 4 years ago. Runs perfect and has never let me down. Clear title. Pm for more info. 2700$


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Last edited by jdrmx; Today at 12:02 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 