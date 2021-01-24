The pics are after i painted it. I will update the pics. I spared no expense with this build. 750 big pin. Low hours on complete rebuild. Pjs 3 piece exhaust. Westcoast waterbox. Ads high compression head. Zero degree bars. Pro watercraft front sponsons and fish rear sponsons. Scat 20 impeller 550 pump. To many mods to list. Ive had this ski for around 12 years. Built it 4 years ago. Runs perfect and has never let me down. Clear title. Pm for more info. 2700$
