Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Does the closed thermostat prevent engine being flushed? (MR1 07 FX HO) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location Western Australia Posts 14 Does the closed thermostat prevent engine being flushed? (MR1 07 FX HO) Hi,



As I understand the cooling system, the flow out of the block runs thru the thermostat, so when the thermostat is closed (as it is normally when running on hose) fresh water is only running thru the exhaust, as the oil cooler and then the engine block output are blocked by the cold closed thermostat? If that is correct doesn't that defeat a lot of the point of flushing?



Even with running the revs a bit higher, a laser thermometer on thermostat case shows it getting to around 40-45C (105-115F), service manual spec says it opens at 50-60C (123-140F). and I don't see water out the engine telltale output on the right of the hull when on hose implying it is closed. Completely rebuilt engine, runs perfectly on water.



I always flush mine but wondering if I should put in valve to manually bypass the thermostat when flushing so the block also gets flushed too but have never seen mention of others doing this, or is there some other way water exits the block when the thermostat is closed so it gets some flushing?



Thanks,



Ants #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,466 Re: Does the closed thermostat prevent engine being flushed? (MR1 07 FX HO) Subscribed, curious as well.....

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules