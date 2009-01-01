Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2010 Location Brawley Posts 760 Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load Hi all, I just picked up a used X2. It seems pretty nice..Westcoast pipe, manifold, water box..dual cooling already. It has a 38 mm keihin CDKII. The ski starts on trailer with a fair amount of throttle response up to 60%. After backing the ski in the water while on the trailer, Im able to tune it to have good full range throttle response. As soon as I hop on the ski and put it under load, it runs for 3 seconds then bogs out. Maybe a leaking needle?



I took carb apart and cleaned, everything looked pretty mint. Diaphragm looked new. Jets were clear. Needle APPEARS good.



main jet- 160

pilot-85



Approx 1 turn out on pilot, 1/2 turn out on main.



Not a definitive answer but check your spark plugs, wires and caps, maybe try cutting back the wire a little to connect the cap to fresh conductor material inside. I also would check the pop off of the needle with WD-40 and a pressure gauge to know for sure what shape it is in.

