 Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load
  Today, 08:29 PM #1
    charliebabb
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    Brawley
    Brawley
    Posts
    760

    Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load

    Hi all, I just picked up a used X2. It seems pretty nice..Westcoast pipe, manifold, water box..dual cooling already. It has a 38 mm keihin CDKII. The ski starts on trailer with a fair amount of throttle response up to 60%. After backing the ski in the water while on the trailer, Im able to tune it to have good full range throttle response. As soon as I hop on the ski and put it under load, it runs for 3 seconds then bogs out. Maybe a leaking needle?

    I took carb apart and cleaned, everything looked pretty mint. Diaphragm looked new. Jets were clear. Needle APPEARS good.

    main jet- 160
    pilot-85

    Approx 1 turn out on pilot, 1/2 turn out on main.

    Any input is appreciated. Thank you
  Today, 10:14 PM #2
    rieger216
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Location
    Pittsburgh PA
    Age
    24
    Posts
    2

    Re: Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load

    Not a definitive answer but check your spark plugs, wires and caps, maybe try cutting back the wire a little to connect the cap to fresh conductor material inside. I also would check the pop off of the needle with WD-40 and a pressure gauge to know for sure what shape it is in.
