|
|
-
I dream skis
Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load
Hi all, I just picked up a used X2. It seems pretty nice..Westcoast pipe, manifold, water box..dual cooling already. It has a 38 mm keihin CDKII. The ski starts on trailer with a fair amount of throttle response up to 60%. After backing the ski in the water while on the trailer, Im able to tune it to have good full range throttle response. As soon as I hop on the ski and put it under load, it runs for 3 seconds then bogs out. Maybe a leaking needle?
I took carb apart and cleaned, everything looked pretty mint. Diaphragm looked new. Jets were clear. Needle APPEARS good.
main jet- 160
pilot-85
Approx 1 turn out on pilot, 1/2 turn out on main.
Any input is appreciated. Thank you
-
Re: Kawasaki x2 w/ 38 Keihin CDKII bogging under load
Not a definitive answer but check your spark plugs, wires and caps, maybe try cutting back the wire a little to connect the cap to fresh conductor material inside. I also would check the pop off of the needle with WD-40 and a pressure gauge to know for sure what shape it is in.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules