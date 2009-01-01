|
550sx parts - Pump vein section/ bilge bracket/finger throttle
Looking for a few bits if they're reasonable, shipped to CT and such.
wanted:
-clean 550sx pump vein section (will gladly buy the whole pump if the shoe is also good)
-550sx bilge pump bracket
-finger throttle (and if needed and you have it the cable adapter would be great)
LMK and TIA,
J
