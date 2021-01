Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Why i own a jetski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location OZ Posts 11 Why i own a jetski This could be an interesting thread for how a jetski can get you places (and fast) where a boat is impractical.



My favourite dam which is fed by a pristine rainforest river, 10 mins in the ski or nearly an hour in a dinghy to reach this spot



IMG_1752.MOV







X Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules