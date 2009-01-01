 PJS Viper 5000, AM Gas Tanks, Chopped X2 Hood, 440/550 OG Retro Race Hood
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 07:47 PM
    Tynewberry
    Tynewberry
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    61

    PJS Viper 5000 motor. 150/150 compression. Has jetsport dual cooling intake manifold. Good flywheel, Good Electronics. Needs a starter. $1500 shipped

    Ocean Pro X2 6 Gallon Gas Tank. No pickups. $250 shipped

    440/550 WestCoast 5 Gallon Gas Tank. Has Pickups and tank strap extensions. Really nice condition. $300 shipped

    440/500 OG Retro Race Hood. Comes with hood strap and strap latch faceplate. Uses an extended hood strap which is included. See pictured. $500 Shipped

    Chopped X2 Hood. Needs to be repainted (has paint fade). Has a minor chip but no cracks. Structurally sound. $500 shipped.

    All prices OBO
    1988 Kawasaki X2 1100 triple
    1991 Kawasaki 440/550
    1991 Kawasaki X2 750 (Coffman Exhaust, Dual SBN44s, Sponsons, WestCoast Waterbox)
    93 Gen 2 X2 built from SXR bottom deck by Bullett Racing)
    OG 440 Too Much To List
    Super Chicken Project

    Searching for A/M Super Chicken Stuff
