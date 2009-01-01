PJS Viper 5000 motor. 150/150 compression. Has jetsport dual cooling intake manifold. Good flywheel, Good Electronics. Needs a starter. $1500 shipped
Ocean Pro X2 6 Gallon Gas Tank. No pickups. $250 shipped
440/550 WestCoast 5 Gallon Gas Tank. Has Pickups and tank strap extensions. Really nice condition. $300 shipped
440/500 OG Retro Race Hood. Comes with hood strap and strap latch faceplate. Uses an extended hood strap which is included. See pictured. $500 Shipped
Chopped X2 Hood. Needs to be repainted (has paint fade). Has a minor chip but no cracks. Structurally sound. $500 shipped.
All prices OBO