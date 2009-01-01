Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB SN Superjet Parts. Mainly Pump/drive shaft #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 28 Posts 249 WTB SN Superjet Parts. Mainly Pump/drive shaft Got a project SJ. Have all other parts in my stash except:

Would like a full pump with driveshaft/impeller/wear ring all together ready to bolt in. Can also just get a shaft.

Bushings for steering plate to hand pole

Inside rubber coupling for exhaust pipe. Have outer rubber just need the straight piece and maybe the clamps. Would also appreciate a link to buy new with specs.

Rubber hose from exhaust outlet to waterbox.



I have 760 couch parts, motor mounts, kill switches, etc to trade if needed. Shipping to South GA 30474 Anyone in South GA, (Vidalia) lets ride.



The Fleet:

1990 650sx (minty fresh)

1991 650sx all the aftermarket bolt on stuff

1990 TS (The water moped)

1986 JS550

1991 Square Nose 650 SJ

90something Blaster 2

Somehow they all run, for now. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,734 Blog Entries 5 Re: WTB SN Superjet Parts. Mainly Pump/drive shaft I have a brand new SNL driveshaft.

Could also build a pump, but need to check my parts stash.

I have the inner exhaust coupler and clamps.

Send me an email at psucharski@tds.net if you want to discuss. My pm box here is typically full.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



