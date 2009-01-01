Got a project SJ. Have all other parts in my stash except:
Would like a full pump with driveshaft/impeller/wear ring all together ready to bolt in. Can also just get a shaft.
Bushings for steering plate to hand pole
Inside rubber coupling for exhaust pipe. Have outer rubber just need the straight piece and maybe the clamps. Would also appreciate a link to buy new with specs.
Rubber hose from exhaust outlet to waterbox.
I have 760 couch parts, motor mounts, kill switches, etc to trade if needed. Shipping to South GA 30474