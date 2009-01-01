 WTB SN Superjet Parts. Mainly Pump/drive shaft
  Yesterday, 07:04 PM #1
    joshuabbrown
    joshuabbrown is offline
    Frequent Poster joshuabbrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2016
    Location
    Ga
    Age
    28
    Posts
    249

    WTB SN Superjet Parts. Mainly Pump/drive shaft

    Got a project SJ. Have all other parts in my stash except:
    Would like a full pump with driveshaft/impeller/wear ring all together ready to bolt in. Can also just get a shaft.
    Bushings for steering plate to hand pole
    Inside rubber coupling for exhaust pipe. Have outer rubber just need the straight piece and maybe the clamps. Would also appreciate a link to buy new with specs.
    Rubber hose from exhaust outlet to waterbox.

    I have 760 couch parts, motor mounts, kill switches, etc to trade if needed. Shipping to South GA 30474
    Anyone in South GA, (Vidalia) lets ride.

    The Fleet:
    1990 650sx (minty fresh)
    1991 650sx all the aftermarket bolt on stuff
    1990 TS (The water moped)
    1986 JS550
    1991 Square Nose 650 SJ
    90something Blaster 2
    Somehow they all run, for now.
  Yesterday, 07:23 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,734
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: WTB SN Superjet Parts. Mainly Pump/drive shaft

    I have a brand new SNL driveshaft.
    Could also build a pump, but need to check my parts stash.
    I have the inner exhaust coupler and clamps.
    Send me an email at psucharski@tds.net if you want to discuss. My pm box here is typically full.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
