Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS intake grate and ride plate Kawi 650TS #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Posts 1,012 PJS intake grate and ride plate Kawi 650TS Selling a PJS ride plate and intake grate for Kawasaki 650TS's. $40/each or both for $75+ shipping.

IMG_0174.jpg '96 Suuuperjet: 84mm 61x, ported, B-pipe, Dual 44's, Newmiller head 190psi w/girdle, Skat big hub, footholds, AMG green hell mango matte.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules