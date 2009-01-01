After a lot of requests from customers, we have developed a set of hull extensions for the Kawasaki 750 SX/SXI!
These will bolt on to the rear of the hull and yield great results for better stability, little to no nose bounce and more rear grip for less sliding out!
For the release, we will be offering them at a sale price of $199 THIS WEEKEND ONLY (1/22 - 1/24) they will go up to full price next week.

Learn more: https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...ll-extensions/