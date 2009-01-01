Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two JS440s for sale in socal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Wrightwood Posts 1 Two JS440s for sale in socal I have two 440 jet skis for sale. The red one is running but I havent had time to mess with the yellow one. Both have very clean hulls and upgraded ride plates. The Hydroturf could use replacement though. The trailer is in perfect order as well. I have paperwork for all 3. Will let go for $2000 including trailer. $1000 without trailer. Located in Southern California, Wrightwood.

120813617_10164087230665591_433602881219144222_o.jpg120804963_10164087230365591_4373136590108651250_o.jpg120765643_10164087230510591_3122240503973804616_o.jpg120760230_10164087230545591_8588368798461496015_o.jpg120655684_10164087230590591_6839070977465201735_o.jpg120600377_10164087230415591_3933911334659994348_o.jpg120576320_10164087230470591_6978214869460005945_o.jpg

