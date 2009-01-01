|
Sea Doo SPX XP Parts Jet Pump, Gas Tank, Oil Tank etc.
I have a bunch of parts from a 1998 SPX that Im selling. Many will work on 1994, 1995, and 1996 XP, as well as some GSX models or other skis with a 787 engine.
Gas Tank $30
Oil Tank $20
Water box $30
Exhaust pipe $25
Steering cable $25
Dual Mikuni carbs $50
Ignition box (tested and working) $60
Jet Pump (needs wear ring but bearings feel smooth) $70
Feel free to contact me with any questions you have including shipping quotes.
