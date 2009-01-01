Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for anyone riding Manatee River or surrounding area Anna Maria Bradenton, #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Parrish FL Age 51 Posts 1 Looking for anyone riding Manatee River or surrounding area Anna Maria Bradenton, New to the area, my daughter (24)and I (51) just picked up our new skis Seadoo GTX 230 & Yamaha Vx Cruiser and are looking for fun people who ride around the area.



