Js440 w/ 550 swap slow crank. Need help please

Please help! Iím new to stand ups. Bought last year. Guy had 550 that he said he just rebuilt. Looked like he was telling the truth. Pulled the 440 out this weekend and put the 550 in. Turns over easy by hand. No noises. Got all hooked up and turns over very slow. Pull the plugs turns over like it should. Battery is good. Starter is good pulled it from a 440 that was running minutes prior. Is there something I need to do in the Ebox? Please someone help. Thank you in advance

Re: Js440 w/ 550 swap slow crank. Need help please

check battery voltage while cranking. if it's under 12.5 it's no good.

weak crank is either battery, starter, or dirty power/ground cable connections.



