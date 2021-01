Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best Mods for a js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location don't ask Posts 9 Best Mods for a js550 I have a '86 js550 with a Mariner water box, Ride plate (also mariner) and want to upgrade it some more. What are some mods that aren't to pricey but are worth it? Is a pipe or half pipe more or less restrictive than the OEM breadbox exhaust.



Thanks! '86 Kawasaki js550

Mariner ride plate

Quick turn

Mariner waterbox #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2020 Location Reno, NV Age 20 Posts 123 Re: Best Mods for a js550 Go with a half pipe if you get one. Milling the head is pretty cheap 83 550/750 - westcoast head, westcoast pipe, timing advance, sbn 44, tau ceti arrestor, 18* skat, bored and blueprinted pump

91 X2 650

86 X2 750

90 550/650

