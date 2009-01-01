 New to me 1994 X2 with mods I don't understand Electronics strapped to the tank /
  Today, 01:33 PM
    stanp
    stanp is offline
    PWCToday Newbie stanp's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Fresno CA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    2

    New to me 1994 X2 with mods I don't understand Electronics strapped to the tank /

    Hi everyone

    Long time reader but this is my first post.

    Just purchased a 1994 Kawasaki X2 I haven't ridden it yet and have only started it a couple times in the Garage.

    It appears to be a 650 with some other electronics strapped to the tank. Not sure why the pervious owner would do this?? Also it has a Keihin carburetor on it with some sort of home made braket for the throttle cable that I don't like. Should I Go back to Mikuni carburetor?

    Also there is no choke cable, should i add a primer ? If so where is a good location for primer mount?

    Also found small amount of water on the spark plugs, assuming head gasket??

    Thanks Everyone in advance

    StanUNWO4868.jpgLSFD0778.jpgIMG_5538.jpg
  Today, 02:10 PM
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    With stupid
    Posts
    174

    Re: New to me 1994 X2 with mods I don't understand Electronics strapped to the tank

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=400251
