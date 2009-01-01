New to me 1994 X2 with mods I don't understand Electronics strapped to the tank /
Hi everyone
Long time reader but this is my first post.
Just purchased a 1994 Kawasaki X2 I haven't ridden it yet and have only started it a couple times in the Garage.
It appears to be a 650 with some other electronics strapped to the tank. Not sure why the pervious owner would do this?? Also it has a Keihin carburetor on it with some sort of home made braket for the throttle cable that I don't like. Should I Go back to Mikuni carburetor?
Also there is no choke cable, should i add a primer ? If so where is a good location for primer mount?
Also found small amount of water on the spark plugs, assuming head gasket??