Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki ssxi handling parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 37 Posts 448 Kawasaki ssxi handling parts Iíve been piecing together handling parts for my ssxi to make a fun rec ski. Iíve decided to go a different route so Iím selling off my part. Iím listing them as a package feel free to make an offer on single items. Asking $375 plus shipping

Beach house sponsons with hardware (from a stx)

Jet dynamics ride plate

Pro water craft pump shoe (new)

Umi intake grate Attached Images 0911DFA3-3D91-4FB0-9137-76941070407D.jpeg (4.01 MB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules