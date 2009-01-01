Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 SXR 800 - Sarasota FL - $5000 obo #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 803 2008 SXR 800 - Sarasota FL - $5000 obo 134591051_777688986152094_1960560622371334326_n.jpg



2008 Kawasaki SXR800 - Freshwater ski



Stock engine



Modded stock waterbox



Stock pump



Stock prop



Stock rideplate



Blowsion billet exhaust outlet



Skat-Trak stainless toploader intake grate



4-degree Blowsion bars



New Billet finger throttle



New AC Racing -2" aluminum handlepole



New Troy Lee lock-on ODI grips



New OEM throttle cable



New OEM steering cable



New OEM nose bumper



New PJS drive dampener



New Jet-Trim (Underpad, full side lifters, split rear wedge, matching chin pad, bump stitching. Black no slip mat, black carbon sides, green stitch, green trim w/ purple stitch, NO JETTRIM PATCHES)



New black paint (PPG Deltron Concept DCC9300 black and clear) - white is in good shape so I didn't touch it, just a quick buff and polish



New fuel / cooling lines



New Showtime Freestyle no-slop steering fittings



New AGM sealed battery under warranty



Every nut and bolt has been removed, anti-seized and marine greased. Clean, reliable, everything gone through. $5000 obo - located in Sarasota FL - will ship nationwide at buyer's expense. If picked up locally the cart is included. Pisser fitting is missing in the photo but I just don't feel like taking more pics right now.





