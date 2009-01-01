 2008 SXR 800 - Sarasota FL - $5000 obo
    2008 SXR 800 - Sarasota FL - $5000 obo

    134591051_777688986152094_1960560622371334326_n.jpg

    137213512_463512754665478_1545861323886444252_n.jpg

    139574607_885231908719948_2807855897227624164_n.jpg

    139633058_217815083009945_6261454521571975155_n.jpg

    139579358_1012418672582011_2492988093846803767_n.jpg

    139816462_761821874463826_5134100415278409376_n.jpg

    139625702_1321809491488271_5326497901355639412_n.jpg

    2008 Kawasaki SXR800 - Freshwater ski

    Stock engine

    Modded stock waterbox

    Stock pump

    Stock prop

    Stock rideplate

    Blowsion billet exhaust outlet

    Skat-Trak stainless toploader intake grate

    4-degree Blowsion bars

    New Billet finger throttle

    New AC Racing -2" aluminum handlepole

    New Troy Lee lock-on ODI grips

    New OEM throttle cable

    New OEM steering cable

    New OEM nose bumper

    New PJS drive dampener

    New Jet-Trim (Underpad, full side lifters, split rear wedge, matching chin pad, bump stitching. Black no slip mat, black carbon sides, green stitch, green trim w/ purple stitch, NO JETTRIM PATCHES)

    New black paint (PPG Deltron Concept DCC9300 black and clear) - white is in good shape so I didn't touch it, just a quick buff and polish

    New fuel / cooling lines

    New Showtime Freestyle no-slop steering fittings

    New AGM sealed battery under warranty

    Every nut and bolt has been removed, anti-seized and marine greased. Clean, reliable, everything gone through. $5000 obo - located in Sarasota FL - will ship nationwide at buyer's expense. If picked up locally the cart is included. Pisser fitting is missing in the photo but I just don't feel like taking more pics right now.


    Jettrim shows up tomorrow and I'll be installing it this week. Also waiting on a throttle lever adapter due in a few days. Any questions shoot me a PM.
    Last edited by StuRat; Yesterday at 10:24 PM.
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
