2008 Kawasaki SXR800 - Freshwater ski
Stock engine
Modded stock waterbox
Stock pump
Stock prop
Stock rideplate
Blowsion billet exhaust outlet
Skat-Trak stainless toploader intake grate
4-degree Blowsion bars
New Billet finger throttle
New AC Racing -2" aluminum handlepole
New Troy Lee lock-on ODI grips
New OEM throttle cable
New OEM steering cable
New OEM nose bumper
New PJS drive dampener
New Jet-Trim (Underpad, full side lifters, split rear wedge, matching chin pad, bump stitching. Black no slip mat, black carbon sides, green stitch, green trim w/ purple stitch, NO JETTRIM PATCHES)
New black paint (PPG Deltron Concept DCC9300 black and clear) - white is in good shape so I didn't touch it, just a quick buff and polish
New fuel / cooling lines
New Showtime Freestyle no-slop steering fittings
New AGM sealed battery under warranty
Every nut and bolt has been removed, anti-seized and marine greased. Clean, reliable, everything gone through. $5000 obo - located in Sarasota FL - will ship nationwide at buyer's expense. If picked up locally the cart is included. Pisser fitting is missing in the photo but I just don't feel like taking more pics right now.
Jettrim shows up tomorrow and I'll be installing it this week. Also waiting on a throttle lever adapter due in a few days. Any questions shoot me a PM.