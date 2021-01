Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: horsepower js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location quebec Posts 1 horsepower js550 hey i've tried in the forum and on google to search the horsepower of the js550 with some mod..

and after few hour of research i didnt find any good information.



i'm looking for a list of mods done and the hp

what a stock engine with a pipe can get?

what if we add a bn44, intake?

180psi head?



etc etc



where can i find thoses informations?



thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules