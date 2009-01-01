Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Waveraider 700 cranks but will not start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location Mountain Top Pa Age 75 Posts 2 95 Waveraider 700 cranks but will not start I have a 95 Waveraider Deluxe with less than 100 hours on it. It always had some erratic issues that sometimes either would not start or would bog down. Last spring we had one ride and came into dock and it never started again. It cranks over with no problem. New battery. I now have it in my garage on trickle charger so power is not an issue.

Initially it seemed that it was not getting any fuel. Both carbs were dry along with plugs so I rebuilt the carbs & fuel pump. Now I can see gas in both carbs and if I take the plugs out there is a fine mist of fuel coming out of spark plug holes when I crank it. Since I did that it started twice but only for seconds. I started to think I might have water in gas tank and with the ski being stationary it was on bottom and being drawn out by gas lines. I replaced all gas lines with clear ones so I could be sure the lines are full. I also removed the intake gas line and put it directly into a gas can to insure fresh gas. I checked timing by marking the rotation with a white line and used a timing light to make sure it was correct. I assume the forward cyl. is #1.

Finally I do have spark but I'm not sure how strong and whether that might be a problem. The new plugs come out wet.

When we had the ski to the dealer about 2 years ago they said the engine was like new and there were no problems. After that it started and ran for a year or two.

I'm out of ideas.

