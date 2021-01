Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Sea Doo SPX Hull with title X4 XP $200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Coral Gables, FL Age 41 Posts 21 1998 Sea Doo SPX Hull with title X4 XP $200 Up for a sale is a 1998 Sea Doo SPX hull with clear Florida title in my name. This hull is in solid shape as seen in the pictures. This year is the lightest X4 hull Sea Doo ever made! Perfect if you have a ski with a damaged hull or a running ski without a title. If you are looking for parts, let me know what you need as I am parting out the rest of this ski including a perfect working VTS module. Feel free to contact me with any questions you have. Attached Images 16D2D410-33A3-4F42-A203-B8A2052107EF.jpeg (142.4 KB, 2 views)

16D2D410-33A3-4F42-A203-B8A2052107EF.jpeg (142.4 KB, 2 views) 739A0264-6510-4E3B-BA3B-0903254448F9.jpeg (145.5 KB, 2 views)

739A0264-6510-4E3B-BA3B-0903254448F9.jpeg (145.5 KB, 2 views) 1F016D07-DC80-4D67-873A-86CAE5078692.jpeg (159.0 KB, 2 views)

1F016D07-DC80-4D67-873A-86CAE5078692.jpeg (159.0 KB, 2 views) E2D394CB-F813-46D1-9B3C-E9B2E634A82A.jpeg (163.5 KB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,603 Re: 1998 Sea Doo SPX Hull with title X4 XP $200 Great hull!



Love my '98 SPX! It's in my avatar. I'm the original owner since 1998.



GLWS! What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BigWaveChuck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules