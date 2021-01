Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 1500 Kicker Tray #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location medina, Ohio Age 52 Posts 373 SXR 1500 Kicker Tray Installed this Prowatercross kicker tray on my ski at the end of 2020. Paid $109. Looking for $50 plus shipping. Includes hardware and rivets. It's in great condition. Attached Images 20210115_213240.jpg (4.09 MB, 6 views)

20210115_213240.jpg (4.09 MB, 6 views) 20210115_213214.jpg (4.00 MB, 6 views) dogs are my favorite people Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules