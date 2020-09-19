 750 intake with 44 mikuni adapter
  Today, 08:17 PM #1
    camper357
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Oregon
    Posts
    64

    750 intake with 44 mikuni adapter

    Stock 750 single carb intake with mikuni 44 adapter. Bored out and ready to run. $100
  Today, 09:56 PM #2
    swigggity
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Posts
    1

    Re: 750 intake with 44 mikuni adapter

    Stock 750 single carb intake with mikuni 44 adapter. Bored out and ready to run. $100
    PM'd
